Movement of young women petition Regional Minister on violence and harassment Convention

The Young Urban Women’s Movement has delivered a formal petition to Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, to support the ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190 on workplace sexual harassment.

The Movement is an offshoot of Action Aid Ghana, a –Non-Governmental Organisation, and Ms. Thelma Assabre, Project Officer, led the group to the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, office of the Regional Minister, where the petition was verbally delivered before being handed over.

The petition said the Convention, as the first international standard of legal form recognising universal rights to violence free work environment, should be considered in ending violence and harassment in the world of work, the latter, which had also been extensively defined.

“On behalf of the Young Urban Women’s Movement, Volta Chapter, we are submitting this petition to urge the Government of Ghana to take steps to ratify the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190 on violence and harassment in the world of work.

“Convention 190 and Recommendation 206 are the first international legal standards that recognize the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment including gender based violence and harassment.

“The Convention defines broadly the term violence and harassment, which include; not only physical and verbal abuse, but also psychosocial risks and abusive work practices.

The petition said research by Action Aid Ghana showed that 44 per cent of young urban women suffered “repeated sexually oriented behavior such as touching, rubbing, or groping.

“49 per cent had been sexually abused in the world of work, and 44 per cent had been harassed more than once.”

The report said confinement measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic caused an “alarming surge in cases of domestic violence worldwide”, and that the Convention and its recommendations should be considered in an effort to steer clear.

“While the attention of government is focused on saving lives and livelihoods under threat because of this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we would urge the President of the Republic through the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to see to the ratification and implementation of C190 as part of response measures to curb the increasing negative effects of the pandemic.”

The petition also called on Members of Parliament to “raise the issue of ratification on the floor of the House and demand accountability from the Government in this regard.”

Mr. Prosper Afenyo, Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating, who received the petition on the behalf of the Regional Minister, commended the intent of the petitioners, saying it was for the “good of the Country.

“We are all in it,” he said, and promised to ensure relevant stakeholders acted upon the petition.

Mr. Peter Thompson, Regional Coordinating Director, also commended the Movement for “fighting a good cause”, and urged them to persist as “ambassadors of non-violence in society.

“Violence in all forms at the workplace must be condemned. Extreme policies must be activated and I congratulate you for choosing to be on the side of right,” he said.

The Young Urban Women Movement provides a platform for sharing knowledge and experiences towards securing their rights in society.

The women had earlier joined a workshop in Ho for influential leaders in the Region on the ILO Convention.

Madam She-Vera Anzagira, Programme Manager for Action Aid in the Greater Accra, Volta and Oti Regions, said the workshop would empower women to speak for themselves, and sensitize local stakeholders to add voice to calls for the ratification of C190.

Edith Amenuvor, Regional Secretary of the TUC, led discussions on the ILO Convention, and pointed out its role in ensuring a safe working environment for all.

Alhaji Alpha Anas Hamidu, Volta Regional Imam, appealed for broadened media-based sensitization on the ILO Convention, and pledged to engage other religious leaders on sensitising communities to the Convention.

The ILO Convention 190 was adopted in June 2019, and which Ghana is expected to ratify and implement.