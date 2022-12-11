Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, embassies donate to Street Academy

The Movenpick Ambassador Hotel and some embassies in Accra on Friday presented a cheque for GHC68,823 to the Street Academy to support the wellbeing of the children and improve the condition of its clinic.

The money was raised from a Christmas Charity Bazaar, organised at the hotel on November 26 and 27, this year, where the embassies of Turkey, South Africa, Spain, Japan, and Israel participated.

The others were India, Morocco, Hungary, and Italy, which contributed through the International Women’s Association, Germany.

The Street Academy offers inclusive refuge for under-resourced and under-privileged children by providing an alternative school curriculum rooted in informal academic teachings, sports, music and arts.

It is a three-year bridge programme preparing students for mainstream education, the public school system, and vocational training.

Ms Deborah Sivertsen, the General Manager, Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, said the money was to improve the condition of the school’s clinic that served the children and neighbouring communities.

“One of the key focuses of this money or the majority of the money is to improve the clinic at the back, which also serves the local community, especially residents of James Town,” she said.

“At the moment the school’s clinic is a wooden structure that is really in a bad condition. So the focus is to build a solid structure so that they could at least have a better facility for the children and the communities that surround this area.”

Madam Lydia Sackie Addi, the Board Chairman, Street Academy, expressed appreciation for the gesture towards the development of the children.

“I thank you and all the donors for the wonderful contribution towards the development of the children here. We have always been helped by various organisations and this is how the school has survived. We thank you so much for this love at the time of Christmas,” she said.

She expressed the hope that others would also get on board to support the school as there was no constant source of funding.

“We are hoping that others will also come over and help us because there is no constant source of funds. It is the benevolence of individuals and organisations that the school has survived since 1985.”

Meanwhile the Development Bank of Ghana (DBG) has also donated food and assorted drinks to the pupils of the Academy as part of the Christmas celebration.

Mr Micheal Mensah-Baah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, DBG, said the children, who could be the next generation of small business owners, must be nourished and hydrated.

“Children from places such as Street Academy could be the next owners of small businesses in Ghana. If we really want to think about the future, it is important that we also not only support the current small business but the children as well,” he said.

“It is Christmas and we have come with donations, food and other drinks to help keep the children nourished and hydrated.”