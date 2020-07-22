Mr. Isaac Asiamah Minister of Youth and Sports, has wished Isaac Dogboe well ahead of his Featherweight contest against Chris Avalos of Mexico on Tuesday evening.

It is the first time Dogboe will step into the ring after his defeat against Emanuel Naverrete in May 2019.

A statement signed by the Minister said: “The Ministry of Youth and Sports on behalf of the Government and the people of Ghana wishes to extend felicitations to Isaac Dogboe for yet another boxing encounter against Chris Avalos in Las Vegas, United States of America (USA).

“Even though Isaac Dogboe lost his last two fights against Emanuel Navarrete, the “Royal Storm” has shown a lot of tenacity to return to the ring for a featherweight title and has learned all the lessons to overturn his defeat.

“Ghanaians are very confident that Dogboe will come out victorious in this encounter and make Ghana proud after the bout.

The statement encouraged Dogboe not to be weary in the ring but fight with his strength as the whole nation is solidly behind him.

The statement also urged Ghanaian to support the young boxer and back him with prayers.

