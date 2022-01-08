MoYS restricts sending supporters to AFCON

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) in its role to help curb the spread of Covid-19 has said the Ministry will not send supporters to the 33rd African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament set to take place in Cameroon on Sunday.

This announcement through a press statement signed by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Kenneth Annang.

The statement said the Ministry has put measures in place for individuals who would want to travel to watch the tournament on their own.

“Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry is constrained in sending supporters to the tournament.”

“However, African Origin travel and tours has been authorized to facilitate travel for a limited number of Ghanaians who may seek to attend the games on their own.”

The Black Stars of Ghana in search of their fifth AFCON trophy would leave Qatar today to prepare for their first match against their Group C counterparts, Morocco on Monday.

The team after playing Morocco on Monday would play Gabon and Comoros in the subsequent days.