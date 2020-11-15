The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has settled all the outstanding bonuses of the senior national female team, the Black Queens.

The outstanding bonuses dating back to 2015/2016, following their participation in the “All Africa Games” held in Congo in 2015 and as well as the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nation held in Cameron.

A statement from MOYS said the outstanding areas were cleared on Friday, November 13, 2020.

It expressed its gratitude to the team for the patience exhibited in the past years.

According to the ministry, all other teams including coaches who have outstanding bonuses would also be paid in due time.