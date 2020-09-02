Ghana Forest
Authorities of the Mecuburi district in province of Nampula, northern Mozambique, said that they are worried with the gradual loss of area in the country’s Mecuburi Forest Reserve, Radio Mozambique reported on Wednesday.

The administrator of the district Augusto Chalamanda told the radio that the situation is complicated to handle, since it is caused by local communities and illegal loggers who invade the reserve to extract forest resources, mostly timber.

The official says local authorities have submitted a plan to the provincial government, with a view to a transfer of the communities living inside the reserve to a different location.

“With support to move the population to outside of the reserve, we could be able to keep its original situation,” said Chalamanda.

The official also seek to reinforce the security in the reserve, by increasing the current six wardens to at least 40.

“This would stop the illegal loggers, who know the reserve’s exit points and freely commit their crimes. As we speak, they come to the reserve with trucks and cut the wood without anyone to stop them,” he said.

