Mozambican ex-President Chissano to receive Lusophony Career Award in Portugal

The former president of Mozambique and chairperson of the Joaquim Chissano Foundation, Joaquim Alberto Chissano, will be awarded the Career Award at the 7th edition of the Lusophony Awards Gala in Lisbon, Portugal, in recognition of his important role in building peace, reconciliation, reconstruction, democratization and development in the southern African country.

The announcement was made on Friday in a statement distributed to the press by the Joaquim Chissano Foundation.

The ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, is aimed at “men and women from the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries who have stood out throughout their careers in various areas and activities,” the statement said.

Chissano was the second president of Mozambique, serving from 1986 to 2005.