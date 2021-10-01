Mozambican government and West China Cement sign US$800 million investment MoU

The government of Mozambique and the West China Cement company signed Thursday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding four industrial investment and development projects valued at 800 million U.S. dollars.

The agreement, having projects in plan including a cement factory, a thermal energy generation plant and two glass factories, was signed by the Minister of Industry and Commerce Carlos Mesquita and the President of West China Cement Zhang Jimin, in Maputo.

“The group of West China Cement intends to continue its investments in Mozambique, attentive to the good business environment and to one of the government’s five-year goals, which is to generate more jobs,” said the minister after the signing ceremony.

Mesquita said several areas in provinces of Nampula, Tete and Maputo have already been visited for project site selection.

West China Cement, currently the majority shareholder of the Dugongo Cement Factory in Maputo, intends to bring more investments to the country, said Zhang Jimin, adding that the company will pay close attention to its social responsibilities.

Zhang said that the company has had support from the Mozambican people and government, since the establishment of the Dugongo factory.

“Due to this support we have, we are confident to continue the implementation of the development projects in Mozambique, as the government shows its concern to improve the investment conditions and environment,” said Zhang. Enditem