Mozambican government collects more tax revenue than expected in 2021

The Tax Authority of Mozambique (AT) announced Monday in Maputo that their collected tax for the 2021 fiscal year has surpassed the planned target despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the insecurity in the country’s northern and central regions.

AT’s President Amelia Muendane told the board of directors during a meeting that her institution had a gross result equivalent to 105.01 percent of the planned amount (4.1 billion U.S. dollars) to be collected in 2021 and the net result equivalent to 101 percent.

From the tax collected in 2021, about 77 percent is from internal contributions, she said.

Internal challenges including the corruption or misconduct by tax officials were also dealt to ensure an effective tax collection system and a positive outcome, said the AT official.

Tax authorities will increase the target for 2022 while further improving the collecting mechanism, as a result of last year’s performance, said Muendane.

“For 2022, the annual goal established stays at 4.6 billion U.S. dollars. This level of increase corresponds with our young tax collection system and will require more efforts from each of us to ensure the success of our mission,” said the AT president. Enditem