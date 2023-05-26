Mozambican government commends cooperation with Huawei for ICT empowerment

Mozambique has benefited from its cooperation with Chinese tech giant Huawei in fostering talents and promoting the development of its information and communications technology (ICT) sector, said Mozambican Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education Daniel Nivagara on Wednesday.

The minister made his remarks at a forum on Mozambique’s ICT talent ecosystem held in the national capital of Maputo, where representatives of civil servants who recently completed Huawei’s ICT training courses were awarded certificates, and a total of 10 higher education institutions received plaques for co-establishing the “ICT Academy” with Huawei.

He said the country has been registering remarkable development of Mozambican talents in the field of ICT. “We are called to work so that our country is an active participant in the 4th Industrial Revolution, and partnerships with entities such as Huawei, partnerships among academia, the private sector and the public sector can help to tread the path successfully.”

Since signing the memorandum of understanding on digital innovation and capacity-building cooperation with the Mozambican government in July 2022, Huawei has provided customized ICT training courses to more than 450 government officials, according to Hou Qiang, CEO of Huawei Technologies for Lusophone countries in southern Africa.

Huawei has currently reached agreements with 10 Mozambican higher education institutions to co-establish the “ICT Academy”, offering teacher training, online courses, laboratory construction, and other initiatives in the field of ICT. Enditem