Mozambican government to apply over US$156 million for contingency plan in rainy season

The Mozambican government plans to apply 10 billion meticais (about 156.25 million U.S. dollars) for the 2021-2022 contingency plan, aiming to ease the socioeconomic impacts by possible disasters at the current rainy season, the Council of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by the Spokesman of the Council of Ministers Filimao Suaze to the press in Maputo, after the session of Council of Ministers.

Suaze said that the Contingency Plan will cover about one million people who could be affected in the current rainy season.

“The contingency plan was made against the main risks, threats and possible socioeconomic impacts, including the scenarios of the population at risk, multisectoral actions to reduce vulnerability as well as material and financial human resources for humanitarian assistance and rapid post-disaster recovery,” said Suaze.

The spokesman said that the required amounts was made based on previous exercises and estimates on the needs of the people who could be affected.

“We take into account that the amount is necessary considering the situations of the displaced people caused by terrorism in Cabo Delgado province and some conflict situations in the central area of the country that also prevail,” he said.

Authorities predict rains, strong winds, urban floods, droughts and cyclones during the period in question. Enditem