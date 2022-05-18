Mozambican government to improve quality control of imported medicines

The Mozambican Ministry of Health will introduce a mechanism to improve the quality control of imported medicines at border posts across the country, announced the Minister of Health Armindo Tiago on Monday.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the rapid authentication device “Truscan” in Maputo, the minister said the aim is to combat low-quality and counterfeit medicines, which cause harm to public health and financial losses to the state.

He also said that counterfeit and low-quality medicines constitute one of the income sources for criminal networks, providing ways for money laundering and subsidizing clandestine and corrupt activities.

“In order to have a greater result for fighting and prevention of counterfeit products, joint actions are needed, which should bring together all the sectors involved in the process, from the production to the marketing of medicines,” he said.

According to the minister, around one in ten kinds of medicines in developing countries do not meet quality standards.

There is a total of five “Truscan” devices for rapid drug control made available to the Ministry of Health, which were acquired at the cost of 150,000 U.S. dollars. Enditem