Mozambican Ministry of Combatants announced Monday that the government will provide compensations and ensure continuity in multisectoral assistance to 6,000 former combatants with disability until 2024, Radio Mozambique reported on Monday.

Besides the compensation, the government also pledged to build houses for the veterans, provide vocational trainings and help their sons get into the job market, the National Director of Social Integration at the ministry Laura Mavota told RM in Quelimane, central province of Zambezia.

So far, the ministry has built 95 houses and expects to build 250 more until 2024, said the minister.

Speaking at the celebration of the Victory Day in Zambezia, Mozambican President also told participants that he expects more to be done for the former combatants with healthy assistance and timely attribution of funds.