Mozambique’s Minister of Health, Armindo Tiago assisted on Friday the emergency services team at Maputo Central Hospital (HCM), the largest in the country, to relieve pressure on health professionals.

According to Tiago, being a specialist doctor he has enough competence to be able to work and help colleagues.

“We are at a time when there is a lot of pressure on health professionals and it is essential that everyone who can contribute to help and relieve the weight of our colleagues here,” said Tiago, who worked in the medicine department.

The Minister of Health was accompanied by 99 other doctors assigned to administrative areas.

Armindo Tiago said that the health system is not collapsing, but there is a need to increase the availability of doctors and relieve pressure on health professionals to avoid collapsing.

To date, more than 350 health professionals have been infected by COVID-19, only at HCM, while the country's cumulative cases hit 48,588.