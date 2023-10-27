Mozambican hitmakers Collaborate on Dance Anthem “Lala”

Mozambican hitmakers, the Yaba Buluku Boyz, composed of DJ Tarico, Nelson Tivane, and Preck, have joined forces with Tanzanian pop superstar, Harmonize, to deliver an electrifying dance banger titled “Lala.” Produced by DJ Tarico, the renowned hitmaker, the star-studded collaboration combines the diverse energies and cultures of the artists to create a timeless and infectious track that celebrates life and gets people on their feet.

Sharing their excitement about the collaboration, the Yaba Buluku Boyz said, “We are thrilled to release this Pan-African music collaboration with the iconic talent, Harmonize. In this project, we love how our energies and cultures blend to create something that people can dance to and celebrate life. That’s the beauty of our music.”

Harmonize, expressing his enthusiasm for the track, added, “I love the energy that the Yaba Buluku Boyz brought to this track. When I heard the beat that DJ Tarico cooked up, I knew it was the one. I had to bring my own flavor to the mix and give my people a musical experience they will groove to.”

“Lala” is a captivating blend of Amapiano and East African Bongo Flava influences. The song, sung in Tsonga language, is an enchanting invitation from a guy to a girl to sleep on his chest, as expressed in the lyrics “Tana ka Papa.” Its catchy hooks, irresistible beat, and playful lyrics make it a must-listen for anyone looking to groove to infectious rhythms. The track adds to the already impressive catalogue of hits from both the Yaba Buluku Boyz and Harmonize, including “Single Again” and “Yaba Buluku,” which have captivated music enthusiasts across Africa and the world.

The Yaba Buluku Boyz have rapidly become one of Africa’s influential forces in the music industry. Composed of DJ Tarico, Nelson Tivane, and Preck, the award-winning trio shot to international fame with their global smash hit “Yaba Buluku (remix)” featuring Burna Boy. Their unique musical energy combines rich harmonies, infectious beats, and captivating melodies, creating a genre-unifying sound that is felt in their music and electrifying live performances.

Formed in 2021 by A&R specialist and executive producer George Beke of Geobek Records, the Yaba Buluku Boyz are making waves with their continental hits and Pan-African collaborations. Drawing inspiration from their native Mozambique and the rich cultural tapestry of Africa, the trio has mastered the art of fusing traditional African elements with contemporary electronic music, resulting in an authentically rooted yet irresistibly catchy sound.

The new song, released through exclusive Partnership with Prime Music Partners, a distribution agency in the United States, is expected to further strengthen their recognition beyond the African music industry.