Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday called for more efforts in fighting terrorism and the COVID-19 epidemic when he addressed the nation on Heroes’ Day.

The president urged the defense and security forces to fight hard against terrorists in the province of Cabo Delgado and against the Renamo Military Junta in central Mozambique.

Mozambicans celebrate the Heroes’ Day every Feb. 3 to remember those who gave their lives in the struggle for independence from Portuguese colonial rule.

In his speech at the Hero Square in the capital, Maputo, Nyusi praised the efforts of the security forces against terrorism and those of medical workers to improve people’s health.

Nyusi also urged those who have joined terrorist organizations and armed rebel groups to surrender.

“We call attention to our fellow citizens, young people aged 14 to 20, recruited by terrorists, not to hesitate about their return to their families and communities,” he said.

Nyusi urged members of the Renamo Military Junta to disarm, demobilize and reintegrate into the society. Enditem