Nearly 100 Mozambican miners crossed the border back to the neighboring South Africa on Monday to resume work, as South Africa has partly lifted the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 and opened its boarder for essential crossing.

The process is expected to gradually cover over 3,000 migrant miners and will continue until September, according to the national director of Migration Work in Mozambique, Alice Saide, who spoke to the press at the border point Ressano Garcia in Maputo.

“The return process is being followed by a series of protocols, from the mining worker’s place of origin. The recruiting agency had to find appropriate vehicles, which provide toilets and food on board, and have enough space to carry out the activity,” she said.

Every time there are places of quarantine emptied in South Africa, a new list of miners will be shared with Mozambique to send a new group, said Saide.

Since the beginning of the process, around 600 Mozambican miners are said to have returned to their jobs. Enditem

