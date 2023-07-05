Mozambican president concerned about greenhouse gas emissions

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said Tuesday that the targets for reducing emissions of polluting gases by 2030 may not be achieved due to the reluctance of some countries regarding the implementation of the Kyoto Protocol.

Nyusi made the remarks during the opening of the seventh International Congress on Environmental Education of CPLP (Community of Portuguese Language Countries) and Galicia Countries, held in the Mozambican capital of Maputo until Thursday.

He said some industrialized countries continue not to comply with the Paris Agreement on climate, noting that the CPLP is among the most affected by climate change due to the cyclical occurrence of natural disasters.

Among the natural disasters that have affected Mozambique in the last three years, the president highlighted the destruction left by Cyclone Idai in 2019, with damage estimated at around 3.2 billion U.S. dollars.

“In the specific case of Mozambique, the situation is aggravated by its geographic location, in a zone where warm currents from the Indian and Atlantic Oceans converge,” he said.

He added that a huge commitment was needed at the level of political leaders with environmental education. Enditem