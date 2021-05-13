Mozambique's President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi speaks at the Sustainable Development Summit at United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States, Sept. 26, 2015. (Xinhua/Li Muzi) (lrz)

The Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi called on Wednesday the Superior Council for Social Communication (CSCS), the government’s media consultation body, to promote discipline and the “lost” social values in journalistic activities.

Nyusi made the remarks at the presidential office in Maputo where new members of CSCS were sworn into office.

“Journalism is a noble profession and should be exercised with discipline. To have discipline is to inform only the truth, to fight fake news and not to incite violence and hatred, or to celebrate death and destroy the socio-economic fabric,” said Nyusi.

Speaking of the current challenges in the media sector posed by the violence in the northern region, the president said the council members’ role is delicate and needs to put more emphasis on responsibility and professional ethics.

“We would like this body to raise a debate on issues that aim to rescue social values, which have been lost. There must also be responsibility when reporting on the attacks in Cabo Delgado. You must remember during the exercise of your activities the observance of professional ethics, avoiding incitement to violence in Cabo Delgado,” said Nyusi.

According to the president, the news and images of terrorist violence are attractive for social communication due to their great human and emotional impact, but the media must feel a moral obligation to report with the respect to human dignity and reporting on human suffering cannot be reduced to mere acts of competition to attract audiences. Enditem

