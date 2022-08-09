Mozambican president urges young people to keep away from crimes

The Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi called on Monday the youth of the country to reject invitations of joining terrorist groups or illegal activities in face of the difficulties in finding jobs and the high cost of living.

The president was speaking to the representatives from all over Mozambique during the launching ceremony of the country’s seventh National Youth Conference in Maputo, where he saluted the young soldiers defending the nation against terrorists at the front line in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Nyusi said that the current situation, which is marked by several adverse phenomena, calls on the young people to adopt a more patriotic and innovative attitude in seeking solutions, focusing on development.

“Challenges should never stimulate our youths to think and embrace illicit acts or joining terrorism acts and different crimes that can lead to the destruction of their country and future. Because I am starving and I have no job then I will kill the taxi driver, and then what,” said the president.

Nyusi said his executive is fully aware of the challenges the youth is going through, but actions to find job generation solutions are in place such as the vocational training and technical training programs targeting the youth to overcome these difficulties.

The objective is to enable the young people to create self-employment or access job opportunities in various development projects, he said.

Representing the youth, the Chairperson of the National Youth Council Emilia Chambal called for more young people to be involved in the decision-making process.

“We can make a difference; however, we need the government and partners to pay more attention to the needs and potential of us,” said Emilia. Enditem