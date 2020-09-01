Mozambique enters Tuesday the second phase of the relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions, with educational institutes and entertainment facilities resuming operation under special conditions.

The step is following the announcement of the phased relaxation of restrictions by the country’s president, Felipe Nyusi, in early August.

At the time, President Nyusi explained that “the second phase of relaxation of the measures would involve resumption of full technical and vocational education, cinemas, theaters, casinos, gyms, driving schools and Motor Sports Exercise.”

However, many business facilities that are facing uncertainties brought about by the pandemic failed to reopen on the date indicated by the government’s announcement.

The country’s health authorities demand vigilance to preventive measures including social distancing, mandatory sanitation and the use of face masks.

Mozambique first declared a state of emergency in April, with following extensions. The current state of emergency was scheduled to end on September 6.