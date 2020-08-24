Airports in Mozambique recorded a revenue loss of 22 million U.S. dollars due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected all its sources of income, said the country’s Minister of Transport and Communications Janfar Abdulai on Monday.

The sources include overflight and landing fees and other non-aeronautical charges, the minister announced in Maputo during the opening of a meeting with the airports’ management company to evaluate its performance.

Airports across the country have their international flights cancelled, domestic flights reduced to more than half, with catering services closed and convenient shops running at low capacity, said the minister.

“The government wants to ensure that all is being done for the restoration of aviation activity in our country, and there are perspectives for concrete measures for the feasibility of the sector which is fundamental to restore tourism in the country,” said Abdulai.

The minister also praised the company for the creativity in its management to guarantee that the airports remain functional to respond to the gradual resumption of the economy despite the challenges imposed by COVID-19.

In 2019, Mozambican airports handled 17,000 tons of cargo and provided services to 2.2 million passengers.