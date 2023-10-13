Mozambique authorities urge voters to uphold order in local elections

The National Elections Commission (CNE) of Mozambique on Tuesday called on voters to uphold order during the sixth local elections.

“Let’s all vote. Vote in an orderly manner and in an atmosphere of celebration and tolerance, avoiding any type of violence and hate speech,” said CNE President Carlos Simao Matsinhe in a message.

Around 8.7 million Mozambican voters are registered to vote in Wednesday’s local elections, according to CNE.

“After voting, move away from the polling station and continue with your tasks, patiently waiting for the results to be announced by the competent authorities,” Matsinhe said.

More than 11,500 candidates from 11 political parties, three party coalitions and eight groups of citizens across the country are competing in the sixth municipal elections to choose 65 new mayors, including in 12 new municipalities, which joined the 53 already existing ones.