Mozambique boosts electricity coverage, unveils new network

The electricity coverage rate in Mozambique has increased from 48 percent in 2022 to 52 percent this year, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Carlos Zacarias said Friday.

Zacarias made the announcement during the televised inauguration of a new electricity network at the Zinhane administrative post in the Chigubo district of the southern Gaza province.

The newly inaugurated electrical network, budgeted at around 700,000 U.S. dollars, aims to construct 24 km of medium-voltage network, 4 km of low-voltage network, and assemble two transformation stations, according to the minister.

“The electrification of Zinhane will enhance the living conditions of the local population and serve as a crucial asset for fostering growth in agriculture, fishing, agro-processing, tourism, and the general well-being of the people,” Zacarias said.

According to official data, Mozambique has 416 administrative posts, with 318 connected to the National Electricity Grid. The establishment of the electrical network at the Zinhane administrative post aligns with the universal energy access program aimed at achieving nationwide energy access by 2030.