Mozambique calls on Portuguese-speaking African countries to fight climate change

Mozambican Minister of Industry and Commerce Silvino Moreno on Monday issued an appeal to engineers from Portuguese-speaking African countries (PALOP) to devise strategies aimed at responding to the challenges arising from climate change and the exploration of natural resources.

“In the particular case of the country’s vulnerability to climate change, the government is fully aware that this sector should be used to create innovative engineering solutions, which allow the creation of resistant infrastructures, so as not to defraud the dream of Mozambicans to overcome poverty,” said Moreno, while speaking at the opening of the First Forum of Engineers from Portuguese-speaking African Countries held in the Mozambican capital of Maputo.

The Minister stressed that the mobility of engineering professionals in the PALOP is of great importance for exchanging experiences in finding solutions to problems.

Engineers from Mozambique, Cape Verde and Angola participate in the Forum of Engineers from Portuguese-speaking African Countries, which takes place from Monday to Thursday. Enditem