Mozambique’ casino tax revenue up

Casino tax revenues in Mozambique totaled 88.4 million meticais (about 1.38 million U.S. dollars) in the first three months of the year, surging more than 12 percent compared to the same period in 2022, according to a report by the Lusa News Agency.

The report attributed this substantial growth compared to the first quarter of 2022 to the “conditional reopening of casinos and some relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.” It said the income generated from the special tax on gambling for the January-March period accounted for 9.9 percent of the projected annual sum.

The government initially estimated that it raked in 970 million meticais from these taxes last year. It is anticipated that casino tax revenue in Mozambique will amount to 891.3 million meticais this year, constituting 0.1 percent of the total revenue for the Mozambique state in the year.