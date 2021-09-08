Mozambique celebrates Victory Day amid advances in fighting terrorists

Mozambique on Tuesday celebrated the 47th anniversary of the signing of the independence agreement between the Frelimo party and the Portuguese authorities in Lusaka, Zambia, marking the end of colonialism in the country.

Tuesday’s central ceremony took place in the northern province of Nampula, where Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi highlighted in his speech the advances in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado, saying the country has managed to recover almost all the areas that were once occupied by the terrorists, with the operations by the Defense and Security Forces and support from Rwandan and SADC forces.

SADC refers to the Southern African Development Community, a regional bloc where Mozambique holds a membership.

“The situation tends to improve every day, which means that some people are returning to their areas of origin. However, we advise you to observe recommendations from local structures,” said Nyusi, urging people to stay vigilant as efforts to restore destroyed infrastructure are carried out.

The signing of Lusaka accord on Sept. 7, 1974 is now observed as a public holiday commonly known as the Victory Day in Mozambique which gained its independence from Portugal on June 25, 1975.

The president also acknowledged the sacrifice made by former combatants during the liberation struggles, adding that 1,547 men and women across the country will be bestowed with honor. Enditem