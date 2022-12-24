Mozambique expects over 50,000 foreign tourists in upcoming festive season

More than 50,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit Mozambique for the Christmas and New Year holidays, the country’s Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) said on Wednesday.

So far this year, 300,000 foreigners have visited the country, Muhammad Abdullah, chairman of the CTA’s Tourism Department, told a press conference on the festive season in Maputo.

The CTA is partnering with different sectors to respond to the demand and be ready to help the visitors, Abdullah said.

Leidita Mahanjane, spokeswoman for the National Migration Service, said opening hours at the country’s border posts will be extended during the festive season.

“The largest flow of travelers, at national level last year, was registered on the 24th of December, a total of 32,302 travelers,” Mahanjane said.

By the year 2025, Mozambique expects to receive around 10 million tourists, with the implementation of the electronic visa system, which is still in the initial phase, according to data presented by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce at the press conference. Enditem