Mozambique expects to sell more agricultural products

The Mozambican government expects to commercialize at least 17 million metric tons of various agricultural products from 2022 to 2023, announced President Filipe Nyusi while launching the Agricultural Marketing Campaign 2022/2023 Wednesday.

While speaking at a special ceremony organized in the district of Marracuene, province of Maputo, the president revealed that the export of agricultural products recorded an increase equivalent to 80 million U.S. dollars in the first quarter of 2022, contributed by vegetables and nuts.

In terms of the current campaign, it is expected that 21 percent will be cereals, 45 percent roots and tubers, 13 percent vegetables, 11 percent legumes, 4 percent oilseeds and the remaining from other crops.

The president encouraged producers to improve production, mainly of onions and potatoes, saying that “we are not going to humiliate ourselves by importing what we can do well.”

Following the official launch of the campaign which was carried out under the theme “agricultural marketing to boost agribusiness and industrialization,” a national forum for agricultural marketing was also held in Maputo. Enditem