Mozambique goes to the poll to elect new president

Mozambicans went to the polls Wednesday for the country’s sixth local elections, with President Filipe Nyusi calling for respect of the voting process.

At a press briefing after casting his ballot, Nyusi reiterated the need to respect the voting process, both on the part of polling station staff, political parties, the police, voters, and observers.

According to official data, 8,723,805 voters are registered to cast their votes in more than 100 polling stations across the country.

More than 11,500 candidates from 11 political parties, three party coalitions and eight groups of citizens are competing in the municipal elections to choose 65 new mayors, including in 12 new municipalities, which join the 53 existing ones.

“We can’t anticipate the results. Elections are like a football match. We have to respect the rules,” Nyusi said. “You don’t shout the result of the game before it starts. We have to wait until the end of the game and let the competent bodies say who won the match.”

Nyusi gave a positive assessment of the electoral campaign process and the day of reflection, saying the campaign took place in an orderly atmosphere despite some minor incidents.

With regard to the period of reflection, when campaigning is not allowed, he said there had been some unrest, but that it did not constitute any electoral offense.

Nyusi urged voters to leave polling stations after casting their ballots and allow the police and election observers to carry out their roles without interference.