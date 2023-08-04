Mozambique inaugurates first maritime court to strengthen protection of marine resources

Mozambique has taken an important step in protecting its maritime environment by inaugurating, for the first time, a maritime court in Maputo, the country’s capital.

The court aims to strengthen the preservation of marine, lake and river resources, as well as combat rampant exploitation, illicit trafficking and international crimes in these environments. With the installation of the maritime court, Mozambique seeks to protect its natural resources and ensure the security and sustainability of its waters and maritime territory.

During the inauguration ceremony Wednesday, Adelino Muchanga, the president of the Supreme Court, highlighted the importance of maritime courts to assert Mozambique’s territorial sovereignty, including its maritime areas.

Muchanga emphasized that these courts will play a crucial role in promoting the sustainable and responsible exploitation of the natural resources available in the country’s rich biodiversity. He also pointed out that maritime courts have a key role to play in protecting against marine pollution, illegal fishing, drug, human trafficking, piracy, and other threats to global security.

The establishment of the tribunal marks the beginning of a new chapter in the resolution of disputes related to the country’s maritime, river, and lake jurisdiction, he added.

The Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries Lidia Cardoso highlighted that the maritime tribunal will significantly strengthen the capacity of the Mozambican state in the defense of its national sovereignty.

She added that the ministry has invested in the training of judicial magistrates and criminal investigation officers to work in the maritime courts.

“We have strengthened the Criminal Investigation Police in matters of maritime security, inspection of activities, control of illegal migration, combating illegal fishing, drug trafficking and piracy,” said Minister Cardoso. Enditem