Mozambique authorities have begun to issue identification cards to more than 500,000 internally displaced people in the northern region of the country, national radio station RM reported on Wednesday.

Technicians from the country’s National Civil Identification Service have already begun working in the accommodation centers in the districts of Metugi and Pemba, the northern province of Cabo Delgado, the report quoted the institution’s director Alberto Sumbana as saying.

“As we know, in the city of Pemba, some families are hosting in their homes a large number of our citizens who fled conflicts in Mueda, Mocimboa da Praia and others. And the state wants to serve these citizens, it must first ensure that they are documented,” Sumbana told RM.

The documentation campaign, to be carried for a period of three months, is funded by the United Nations Children’s Fund, in partnership with the Ministry of Justice, Religious and Constitutional Affairs, and Mozambique Catholic University.

The campaign follows an assessment carried out by the authorities which concluded that the displaced people who lost their belongings would need IDs to access land licenses and other services provided by the government. Enditem