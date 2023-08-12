Mozambique, Kenya agree to enhance cooperation on fighting terror

Mozambique and Kenya have signed eight cooperation agreements in Maputo, including one on information exchange for defense and fighting terrorism.

The agreements were signed Wednesday by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and visiting Kenyan President William Ruto.

“The problem of terrorism is global, not just in Mozambique and Kenya,” Nyusi told a joint press conference with Ruto, who was on a three-day state visit.

The Mozambican president said Kenyan security forces supported Mozambican military units that have been fighting terrorists associated with extremist groups Al-Shabab and the Islamic State, in the north of the country for more than five years.

Ruto, for his part, said Kenya is pleased to contribute to the fight against terrorism in Mozambique and that it will continue such support in the future.

“You can count on Kenya’s support in training, in the exchange of information and capacity,” Ruto said.

During his visit, the Kenyan president also announced the availability of 100,000 scholarships for Mozambican graduates in Kenya in the field of tourism.