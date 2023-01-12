Mozambique on alert as COVID-19 infections rise

Mozambique’s health authorities are on alert due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, driven by the increasing movement of people during the festive season, local newspaper Noticias said Monday.

“It is necessary to remain alert as well as reinforce prevention and vaccination to prevent the country from being surprised by further increases in COVID-19 cases,” Samo Gudo, deputy director of the National Institute of Health, was quoted as saying by the paper.

The official said the last 30 days were characterized by a slight increase in the number of tested and active cases. “From Dec. 5 to Jan. 6, the number of active cases rose from 124 to 276, an increase of 152 cases.”

The paper also said the country saw a substantial reduction compared to the last festive season when more than 20,000 infections were reported. Enditem