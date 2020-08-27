Mozambique fishery authorities said they are on high alert for the possible appearing of the Epizootic ulcerative syndrome (EUS), also known as the red spot disease, in local waters, following its recent outbreak in neighboring Malawi.

Mozambican fish producers are expected to report any suspicious cases of the disease in the country, which can cause mortality of some species of fish as well as total loss of production in aquaculture.

“In case of suspicion of the existence of a possible case of the EUS, the fishermen must send us samples so that we examine them and understand if we are facing that disease or not,” said the Director of the Research and Aquaculture Center Rafael Rafael at a press conference in Maputo.

Despite not deadly to humans, the official warns that possibly infected fisheries should not be consumed by humans.

“People should not consume animals that are possibly infected by this disease because they can transmit other kinds of bacteria to humans,” said the director.

According to the Southern African Development Community, the situation also poses a serious threat to regional fisheries and aquaculture in inland waters, especially in the Zambezi River Basin.