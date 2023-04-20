Mozambique pledges greater efforts to counter drug trafficking

Mozambique continues to be a preferred corridor for international drug trafficking of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, said the Attorney General of the Republic Beatriz Buchili Wednesday, pledging to make greater efforts in this regard so that the country will be drugs free.

Buchili made the remarks while presenting the annual report on the state of justice, at the Assembly of the Republic in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

The Attorney General said that the maritime routes in the provinces of Nampula and Zambezia are the most preferred for the flow of drugs. “These substances encourage internal consumption, affecting young people in educational establishments.”

Mozambique’s geographic location attracts various organized crimes, said Buchili. “We will continue to make efforts, in coordination with other relevant sectors, with a view to making our society free of these criminal manifestations, through exemplary accountability of offenders.” Enditem