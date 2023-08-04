Mozambique president highlights urgent need for fighting gender inequality

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has stressed the importance of additional investments in training and empowering women to enable equal choices with men in a bid to promote gender equality.

“There is still a gender gap in terms of quality of employment in our country. Women are more involved in informal activities, on their own initiative.

Therefore, there is an urgent need to empower and train more and more women to acquire skills that enable them to make free, responsible and informed choices,” he said.

Nyusi made the remarks Wednesday during the opening of the 7th National Conference on Women and Gender, themed “Empowering Women to Achieve Gender Equality,” which was attended by more than 350 people, mostly women.

The president stressed that taking care of women is not only a social duty but also a key component of the development process, emphasizing the government’s efforts to invest in women’s human capital, which has resulted in significant progress in recent years.

There’s still an urgent need to define priority actions in the political, economic, social, cultural, and citizenship fields to promote progress in reducing gender disparities, he added.

The president also emphasized the country’s advances in parliamentary representation and women’s literacy, highlighting the importance of the educational reform that allowed pregnant girls to continue their schooling. Enditem