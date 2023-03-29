Mozambique receives 1.7 million doses of vaccines against cholera

Mozambique has received a total of 1.7 million doses of cholera vaccine, out of two million doses expected, with a view to halting the spread of the disease in several provinces of the country, reported the Mozambican state news agency AIM on Tuesday.

Health authorities claim that the vaccination campaign is in preparation, and the provincial capital Quelimane in Zambezia Province alone expects to immunize more than 410,000 people aged two years or above in the coming days, says the report.

The vaccines were previously reported to be destined for the central provinces of Tete and Sofala, which have a worrisome epidemiological situation, but the health sector decided to include Zambezia, particularly its capital Quelimane, which has seen an increase in episodes of the disease, due to the degradation of sanitation conditions and restrictions on water supply, following the passage of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Across the country, cholera has already killed 85 people out of the 17,646 cases diagnosed, according to the Daily Cholera Bulletin issued by the country’s health authorities.

Currently, 440 patients are hospitalized in different health units. Enditem