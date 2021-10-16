Mozambique receives emission reduction payments from World Bank

Mozambique has received 6.4 million U.S. dollars through the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF), making it the first country to receive payments from a World Bank (WB) trust fund for reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, a WB press release said on Friday.

The amount was paid to Mozambique for reducing 1.28 million tons of carbon emissions since 2019, which is the first of four under the country’s Emission Reductions Payment Agreement with FCPF.

The agreement could unlock up to 50 million U.S. dollars for reducing up to 10 million tons of Carbon dioxide emissions in Mozambique’s Zambezia Province by the end of 2024, according to the release.

The payment is an acknowledgement of Mozambique’s contribution to the implementation of emission reduction activities, such as adopting sustainable agriculture practices, monitoring use of forest resources, or restoring degraded land, says the release.

Currently the program covers nine districts in the Zambezia Province. Local communities will receive a previously agreed-upon portion of the payments in relation to their contribution to reducing deforestation, according to the release. Enditem