Mozambique Recorded About 48,000 HIV/AIDS Deaths in 2022

About 48,000 people died of HIV/AIDS-related complications last year in Mozambique, down from 50,000 deaths recorded in 2021, according to authorities.

The announcement was made by Francisco Mbofana, executive secretary of Mozambique’s National AIDS Council, at a press conference in the capital of Maputo during its annual meeting. He said on Monday that the reduction recorded last year is modest, but encouraged the intensification of actions aimed at achieving the desired goals.

“When we look at these numbers, we have to be aware that in this country 10 years ago, about 80,000 people were dying from HIV/AIDS-related causes. It means that we have made important steps. We need to work harder so that we can see the number reducing because treatment is available and free, and without side effects,” said Mbofana.

From 2000 to 2022, about one million HIV/AIDS deaths have been avoided thanks to the implementation of various strategies, he stressed.According to studies by the National Institute of Health and the National Institute of Statistics, between 2019 and 2021, HIV/AIDS continues to be the disease that kills the most in the country. Cancer and malaria follow to be the second and third main causes of mortality.