Mozambique sees a decrease in death toll from malaria – Report

At least 300 people died from malaria, out of 8 million cases diagnosed, in the first 10 months of this year, National Director of the Malaria Program Baltazar Candrinho has announced.

The toll represented a drop of almost 100 deaths from the same period of the previous year, Candrinho said Thursday at the launch of a malaria survey in the country’s southern region, which will cover around 12,000 households.

Authorities say malaria is responsible for about 18 percent of deaths among children under five years of age.

The survey results are expected to be released in March 2024.