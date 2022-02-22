Mozambique sees rising livestock production

The agriculture authorities of Mozambique announced Monday that the country’s livestock sector has been registering a positive production performance with the annual growth rate exceeding 9 percent in the past 10 years.

Speaking during the first National Livestock Forum in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, the National Director of Livestock Development Americo da Conceicao told the forum that the country’s livestock production rose from a baseline of 52,000 metric tons in 2011 to 160,000 metric tons in 2021.

Chicken production in 2021 alone was more than 135,000 metric tons, positioning Mozambique only behind South Africa in the Southern African Development Community and the country is ranked at 8th place in terms of the production of cows in the region, said the director.

The agricultural official said vaccination programs are among the reasons that led to the positive performance of livestock production and the authorities are still implementing more programs to boost the production in the future.

“In terms of sanity, we have to implement programs for prevention, controlling and eradication of diseases. We have to run vaccination programs, control movements as well as control the quality of the entire value chain,” said the official. Enditem