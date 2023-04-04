Mozambique to establish SADC emergency operations center in north

The Mozambican government on Monday signed two memorandums of understanding for hosting and establishing the Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Center (COHE) of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in the country’s northern province of Nampula.

To establish such a regional center was one of the decisions made by the SADC Council of Ministers against the backdrop of the devastating disasters caused by the Cyclone Freddy, when they met in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, in March 2023.

The MoUs were signed by the Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Veronica Macamo in Maputo.

“The two instruments will boost the ongoing efforts jointly undertaken by member states and the SADC Secretariat for the rapid operationalization of the regional center,” said the minister after signing the documents.

Macamo said the COHE, with a budget of 1.3 million U.S. dollars for its operation over the next two years, is endowed with national and regional capacity against extreme climate phenomena that occur with greater frequency and intensity in the region.

“Hosting the regional center for humanitarian and emergency operations represents a huge commitment of Mozambique not only at the regional level, but also at the level of the African continent and internationally, at a time when the country has the mission to mobilize efforts for resilience to risk of disasters in Africa,” she said.

The minister added that the regional center will be dedicated to coordinating the approach of actions from different countries in the region, including the prevention, mitigation and management of humanitarian crises and occurrences of extreme natural phenomena. Enditem