Mozambican government announced Tuesday in Maputo that the water and sanitation infrastructures in schools nationwide will be rehabilitated in 90 days, following President Filipe Nyusi’s order that schools in the country will remain closed until conditions are created to allow for a safe reopening.

A previous decision that a first group of 171 education institutions were scheduled to reopen by July 27 was reversed by the President facing an increasingly grim situation of the pandemic in the country.

Data shows that some 154 schools have sanitation and water supply problems and another 513 schools with minimum problems still need interventions, according to Filipe Nguenha, national director of school infrastructure under the Ministry of Education and Human Development, who was speaking to the press.

Education authorities have announced that the current academic year will be extended into 2021, as all of the education institutions in the country have been shut down since late March due to COVID-19.

The process to resume lessons will be assisted by different partners and take place gradually, giving priority to classes with exams. Enditem

