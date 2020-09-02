The Mozambican Ministry of Culture and Tourism is planning to introduce a sanitation certification seal in the touristic facilities nationwide this year, Radio Mozambique (RM) reported on Wednesday.

The seal, to be designated “Clean and Safe Seal,” will be granted to tourism enterprises that comply with health safety standards, to boost tourism and cultural activity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, Fredson Bacar explained to the RM that the seal is a universal practice and will be needed during the “new normal.”

“This will guarantee that we will be working at our best when we reopen our doors to the business and the world,” said the official.

The official added that touristic operators are only expected to pay for the acquisition fee and they are voluntary to do so.