Mozambique to regulate NPOs in fight against money laundering

The Mozambican government has proposed a bill focused on regulating the creation, organization, and operation of nonprofit organizations, to better fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism through this type of institution, reported the state news agency AIM Wednesday.

The bill was approved Tuesday during the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, but will not take effect until it is approved by the Mozambican Parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, according to the report.

“The proposal aims to adjust the current legal framework in force in the country, incorporating norms of International Conventions that deal, in particular, with the fight against money laundering, financing of terrorism, and the need to hire foreign labor,” the AIM report quoted the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, as saying.

The draft proposal also constitutes a measure that revokes the previous legal instruments in this area, following the approval of the new Law on Preventing and Combating Money Laundering and Financing Terrorism, said the report. Enditem