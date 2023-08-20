Mozambique’s EDM, HCB agree on funding major hydropower project

Mozambique’s electricity company EDM and Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), the firm that operates the Mphanda Nkuwa Hydroelectric Project, have signed an agreement on the allocation of more than 3 million U.S. dollars in funding.

The Mphanda Nkuwa project, in central Mozambique, has a projected capacity of 1,500 megawatts and includes a 1,300-kilometer high-voltage transmission line. It is set to be the country’s second-largest hydroelectric facility.

With an estimated budget of 4.5 billion dollars, it will be constructed downstream from the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric plant. The project is expected to enhance Mozambique’s role as a regional energy hub and support electricity export.