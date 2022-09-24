Mozambique’s Frelimo to hold 12th party congress

Mozambique’s ruling party Frelimo has scheduled its 12th national congress to be held from Sept. 23 to 28, said the party’s Secretary-General Roque Silva on Wednesday.

The party secretary announced at a press conference at the party’s central school in Matola, Maputo province where the congress will take place, to inform about the stage of preparation for the meeting.

The debates of topics for the congress, from which the proposal of the party’s program for the next five years will be produced, focused on aspects such as party organization, economic and social development, national peace and reconciliation, good governance, security, in addition to issues related to the relations with other parties.

The congress will also elect a new central committee and the party’s president, for which the current party leader Filipe Nyusi is the only candidate, according to the party’s secretary general.

For the final meeting, the presence of 1,500 party members and 500 guests including nationals and foreign diplomats was also confirmed.

The Frelimo congress, which happens every five years, will take place at a time when the country is preparing for local elections in 2023 and general elections in 2024. Enditem