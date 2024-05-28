Mozambique’s Gaza Province Resumes Wheat Production with Chinese Technological Support

Mozambique’s southern province of Gaza is set to resume wheat production in the current quarter, aided by Chinese technology through a Chinese-invested company, local media reported Monday.

The inaugural sowing is scheduled to begin within days at the Lower Limpopo Irrigation in Xai-Xai, the capital of Gaza Province, Margarida Chongo, the provincial governor, was quoted by Radio Mocambique as saying

“In the initial phase, over 150 hectares will be designated for wheat cultivation,” said the governor. The revival of wheat production at the Lower Limpopo Irrigation, nearly 50 years later, was made possible through cooperation with Chinese technology, facilitated by the company Wanbao.

Wanbao, a Chinese investment focusing on technology transfer in agriculture and financial support for rice cultivation, will now extend its support to wheat farming in the Lower Limpopo Irrigation district in Gaza.

Currently, Mozambique produces only 20,000 tons of the 450,000 tons of wheat it consumes annually, with the remainder imported. Chongo said that wheat cultivation aims to address the shortage and high cost of this cereal in the country, exacerbated by the situation resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.