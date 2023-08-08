Mozambique’s presidential election set for Oct. 9, 2024

Mozambique will hold general elections on Oct. 9, 2024, the presidency said in a statement on Monday.
President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi decided to hold elections of the president, the national legislative body, provincial assemblies and province governors throughout the national territory in a single day.
Nyusi, also leader of the Mozambique Liberation Front, won his second term in a presidential election in 2019.
